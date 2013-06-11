Apple Spent A Lot Of Time Making Fun Of The iPhone Software Design Steve Jobs Loved

Federighi demoing the calendar.

During Apple’s presentation of its new software, new iOS leader Craig Federighi made a bunch of jokes about the old look for iOS.



When he revealed the new look for the calendar app on the Mac, he said, “No virtual cows were harmed in the making of this one.”

The old calendar app had fake leather on it. It also had stitching on it. Federighi poked fun at the stitching, too. He said, the frame on the new calendar stays put despite the fact that it’s not sewn on there.

He also made fun of Apple’s Game centre, which currently looks like a craps table in Vegas. The new version doesn’t have the fake textures, and Federighi joked, “We ran out of felt and wood.”

The jokes were well-received by the people in the audience, but there was something slightly weird about them when you consider that Steve Jobs was a big proponent of the design style Federighi was trashing.

It’s also weird that just a year ago Apple was pushing further into this style under Scott Forstall. Now, Apple is doing a 180 and running away from the Forstall and Jobs style that defined iOS.

Everyone considers Jobs to be a genius who understood design. Now, Apple is not only abandoning his design style, but it’s also openly mocking it.

