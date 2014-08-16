Here's A Look At The Five Executives Apple Is Now Highlighting On Its New Leadership Page

Apple.com These VPs report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple has expanded the group of executives it features on its executive bio page.

The group of execs on the page has grown from 9 to 14, and now includes the company’s heads of special projects, environmental initiatives, and human resources. They all report to CEO Tim Cook. While top execs like Phil Schiller and Eddy Cue still sit at the top of the executive page and are well known in the tech world, many of the new executives listed are relatively new to Apple or unknown.

The expanded list highlights some of Apple’s recent initiatives and foreshadows where the company is headed.

Here’s what you need to know about the new additions to Apple’s executive page:

Paul Deneve came to Apple in 2013 after a career in fashion. Deneve served as CEO of Yves Saint Laurent. Before his tenure at YSL, he directed some of Apple’s marketing initiatives in Europe. Apple is rumoured to have hired Deneve to bring his fashion world aesthetic to the company’s upcoming smartwatch.

Lisa Jackson leads Apple’s efforts to mitigate the company’s impact on the environment. This spring, Apple released a video pledging to to use “greener materials, less packaging” and “to do everything we can to keep our products out of landfills.” Jackson has also overseen the company’s effort to power all of its data centres with renewable energy.

John Podolny heads up Apple’s executive training school, Apple University. Apple University is notoriously secret. It teaches company hires how to make decisions and how to communicate with colleagues. Before joining Apple in 2008, Podolny was a professor at Harvard and Yale’s business schools. The New York Times recently wrote an interesting profile on Apple University. You should check it out.

Johny Srouji joined Apple in 2008 after stints at Intel and IBM. Srouji works on developing new Apple hardware and led the company’s development of the A4 processing chip, the processor used in older models of the iPhone and iPad. He also worked on the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 5S that could appear on the next iPad.

Denise Young Smith is Apple’s VP of Worldwide Human Resources, the top HR position at the company. Some call her position the CPO or “Chief People Officer.” Before taking the top HR job, Smith was head of HR for Apple’s retail division. Smith’s appointment to head of HR comes as Apple recently released its diversity statistics that were broadly in line with what we’ve seen from other Silicon Valley tech companies.

