Apple execs made a boatload of money last year --  and Tim Cook wasn't the highest paid

Apple continues to be the most valuable company in the world — and not surprisingly, its executives were paid handsomely last year.

Here’s a break down of what Apple’s top six executives were paid last year, based on a proxy statement filed Wednesday.

Tim Cook, CEO

Cook made roughly $10.3 million in total compensation in Apple’s most recent fiscal year, slightly more than the $9.2 million he pulled in the year before. That includes a base salary of $2 million and a security expenses worth $209,151. Cook also owns about 3.1 million Apple shares that haven’t vested yet, which was worth a little over $353 million on Sept. 25, 2015, the last day of Apple’s fiscal year.

Luca Maestri, SVP and CFO

Maestri was promoted to CFO in 2014, a year after joining Apple. He made more than $25.3 million in total compensation last year, nearly double the $14 million he pulled in the year before. That includes $20 million in stock awards, a $4 million bonus, and $148,544 in relocation fees.

Angela Ahrendts, SVP of Retail and online sales

Ahrendts was the highest paid Apple exec two years ago with a whopping $73 million total pay out (which included compensation for her invested equity at Burberry). But in 2015, her total compensation significantly dropped to $25.7 million. Like all the other top-paid Apple execs, aside from Cook, Ahrendts received a $1 million base salary. But she also got $20 million in stock awards and a $4 million bonus, as well as a relocation fee worth $474.981.

Eddy Cue, SVP of Internet software and services

Cue was awarded a $25 million pay package last year, which includes a $20 million stock award and $4 million bonus. He was also given a vacation cash-out of $34,615. Since joining Apple in 1989, Cue has grown into one of the most powerful execs at the company, running the iTunes Store, and new services like Apple Music and Apple Pay.

Dan Riccio, SVP of hardware engineering

Like other execs, Riccio was also given a $1 million base salary and $20 million worth of stock last year, bringing his total compensation to $25 million. That’s roughly in-line with what he made the year before, but nearly 10-times what he pulled in in 2013, when he wasn’t given any stock awards.

Bruce Sewell, SVP General Counsel and Secretary

Sewell made about $25 million in Apple’s fiscal 2015, the first year he made to the executive officer list. Sewell joined Apple in 2009, and is in charge of all legal matters of the company.

NOW WATCH: 7 ways the Samsung Galaxy S6 is better than the iPhone 6s



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.