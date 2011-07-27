Secret Apple Execs You've Never Heard Of

Photo: Apple
Apple’s organizational structure is pretty simple.Steve Jobs is at the top with 15 people reporting directly to him. Those 15 people have 31 VPs reporting to them.
While almost all of the attention in the company is focused on Jobs, it’s those 31 people on the outer circle that really keep the company moving along.
Using Fortune’s May story on Apple as a guide we’ve taken a look at 15 of the under appreciated Apple execs.
These people may not be well known, but they are a big deal.
How big? In 2005, Jobs didn’t want Time magazine to print an Apple VP’s last name because he was scared another company would poach the VP.
Wipfler is VP, Treasury, and he has one of the cooler jobs at Apple that doesn't involve a hot high-tech product. He keeps an eye on Apple's cash, and reportedly works on its secret asset management firm, Braeburn Capital.
In 2005, Apple set up Braeburn Capital in Nevada to avoid taxes. Wipfler was named as an officer of the subsidiary according to a 2006 BusinessWeek report.
McDougal is the VP of retail, and he reported to Ron Johnson, the SVP of retail. Johnson left Apple for JC Penney, so it would stand to reason McDougal is in line for a title bump. However, when Johnson announced his departure, Apple said it had headhunters out there looking for Johnson's replacement. So, perhaps McDougal won't get a promotion.
Zadesky is the VP of iPhone/iPod design. On his LinkedIn page he descibes his job: 'I manage a team of Engineers and Engineering Managers responsible for the mechanical design of future iPhone, iPod and iPod Accessories.' He's been at Apple since 1999.
Zadesky's name was attached to the patent filing for the iPod Nano which is pictured here.
Riccio was in charge of Mac hardware for many years, but has been moved to the iPad. Pretty good promotion considering iPads now generate more revenue for Apple than Macs.
Apple's iPad ads blow away all competitors. One person responsible for that is Michael Tchao, the VP of iPad marketing. Ironically, Tchao once worked on the Apple Newton.
Okamoto joined Apple in 2001 from Adobe to lead developer relations. We have to imagine the job has significantly changed lately as Apple focuses on working with iOS developers as opposed to working with Mac developers.
Tribble is a long time Apple/Steve Jobs employee. He was an original Macintosh designer. He was a founder of NeXT, Steve Jobs computer company after he left Apple. When Apple was getting in trouble over collection location data recently it sent Tribble to Washington to testify.
You can thank Asai for Apple's simple and elegant packaging. Cal Poly named him an honored alum and described his job at Apple as such: 'Asai, Apple Computer, Inc.'s executive creative director of graphic design, supervises more than 200 artists and designers who are responsible for all of the packaging, retail store graphics, Web site, online store, direct marketing, videos and event graphics for Apple's international market. His creative team is the only one of its size that designs, produces and engineers a company's communications work--from every creative discipline--in house.'
Lane works on the operations side of things for Apple. Not as sexy as working on designing iPads, but equally important. She was recruited to Apple by COO Tim Cook in 2008.
Lamiraux is another VP who has been at Apple a long time. He joined in 1990. His job title is VP engineering iOS apps. His name is attached to a number of patents around the iPhone interface.
Mahe works on the nitty gritty backbone software that controls GPS, and Bluetooth.
Of all the Apple execs on this list, Robbin is the most interesting from a consumer perspective. Apple poached Robbin and had him build iTunes in 2001. He also helped develop the iPod.
In 2005, Time wrote about Apple, but Steve Jobs wouldn't let the magazine print Robbin's name because he didn't want rivals to come in and try to poach him.
Robbin's official title is VP of consumer apps.
Theriault comes to Apple after a stint with Pfizer, and before that the FBI. His title is VP of Global Security. We're not 100% certain what he does, but we wouldn't want to have him knocking on our front door.
We've been told that Fenger is one of the key people working on carrier deals around the world for Apple. Carrier expansion is how Apple was able to sell a record 20.3 million iPhones last quarter.
Bailey was an executive at Netscape, so she has deep Valley roots. Apple has developed one of the better online shopping experiences on the web and she gets credit for that.
