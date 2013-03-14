Apple Exec Phil Schiller Goes On The Defensive And Blasts Android A Day Ahead Of Samsung's Galaxy S4 Launch

Phil Schiller.

A day before rival Samsung announces its new flagship Galaxy S4 phone, Apple’s Phil Schiller granted the Wall Street Journal a rare interview.Schiller wasted no time blasting Google’s Android operating system, calling it “fragmented” and saying his own research shows four times as many iPhone users switched from Android instead of the other way around.



He also said Android phones are often given away for free and they’re not as good as iPhones.

Apple rarely goes on the defensive like this, especially before one of its competitors launches a new product. It’s clear Apple is losing its grip on the messaging that it makes the only smartphone worth buying.

We’re also a bit sceptical any time a company touts its own internal research.

UPDATE: It looks like Schiller also spoke to Bloomberg and gave them the same talking points about Android.

