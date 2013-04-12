The Controversial Adobe Exec Apple Poached Is Leading A Project With A Bunch Of iPod Engineers

Earlier this year, Apple poached Adobe CTO, Kevin Lynch, and hired him to be VP of technologies.



We didn’t know what a VP of Technologies. We still don’t. But a new report sheds a tiny bit of light on what he’s doing.

According to French site MacG, via 9to5 Mac, Lynch is leading a new team inside Apple filled with engineers who previously worked on iPods.

Two engineers of note, according to MacG: “Robert Curtis (who worked for several years on iPod firmware) and Steven Bollinger (the author of several Apple patents for the iPod, iPad user-interface and multi-touch screens).”

MacG speculates he’s leading a team working on the iWatch. We have no idea where Apple is on the iWatch, but lots of reports suggested Apple wanted it out this year. So, maybe he’s there for the final push? (Or, maybe he’s working on something else.)

Lynch was a controversial hire in the Apple blog world. He was loudly antagonistic towards Apple and the iPhone for not supporting Flash. He worked at Adobe, so it makes sense he supported Flash. But he was so loud wrong about Flash, that Apple writer John Gruber labelled him a “bozo.”

