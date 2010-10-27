Apple Exec Bob Mansfield Makes $11 Million Cashing In Apple Stock Options

Photo: Apple

Apple’s hardware boss Bob Mansfield just netted himself $10.8 million thanks to Apple’s surging share price.According to a SEC filing picked up by Philip Elmer DeWitt at Fortune, Mansfield exercised stock options last week. He sold 40,000 shares of Apple stock for $308. The strike price on the options was $36.54.



Mansfield isn’t the only Apple exec cashing in on Apple’s stock price. Corporate controller Betsy Rafael sold 7,135 shares for $313.18 giving her $2.2 million.

