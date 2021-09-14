It looks like Tim Cook may have taken a field trip ahead of the iPhone 13 reveal

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Reuters

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a photo of Joshua Tree ahead of Tuesday’s iPhone launch event.

“Good morning from somewhere a little different this time,” he tweeted.

The event is called “California Streaming,” so several famous California locations may play a role.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

It appears that Apple took a little field trip to prepare for the debut of the latest iPhone.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted on Tuesday morning that he’s “somewhere a little different this time,” along with a photo of what appears to be Joshua Tree National Park in southern California.

“We’re California streaming in 3 hours!” he tweeted, adding the “????” emoji.

Tuesday’s event is titled “California Streaming,” and while Apple said in its invitation to the event that it will be “broadcasting from Apple Park” – its northern California headquarters – it seems that multiple locations in California could play a role in the event. (The invitation also showed Apple’s logo overlaid on an alpine lake, possibly California’s Lake Tahoe.)

Apple moved into the new headquarters beginning in April 2017, and the company showed it off to members of the press that fall, when it held its iPhone launch event at the on-site Steve Jobs Theater. Since then, Apple has held several in-person events per year at the theater. But that schedule was upended last spring when the pandemic hit, forcing Apple to stream WWDC, its annual developer conference, instead.

The company has yet to resume in-person events and recently delayed its return to the office until at least January 2022.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will host two virtual hardware events this fall: One to unveil the next Apple Watch and iPhone, likely named iPhone 13; and the other to reveal the latest Mac and iPad.

You can watch Tuesday’s iPhone debut beginning at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Apple.com, YouTube, or the Apple TV app.