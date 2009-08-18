Apple Event Sept. 9: No Tablet, Maybe Steve

Apple’s (AAPL) annual September music product event will indeed occur on Sept. 9, AllThingsD’s John Paczkowski reports, citing “sources close to the company.”



As is now the consensus, Paczkowski says Apple will NOT mention a new tablet computer at the event, but should “showcase upgrades to the iPod line and an update to iTunes.” Paczkowski’s source did not tell him if Steve Jobs would present at the event.

No surprises here — it’s now clear that the tablet is a 2010 project, not 2009. And that’s fine, because Apple is missing very little by not having it for sale this Christmas: It’s a niche product, and it’s not like letting Amazon sell a few more Kindles — or letting Acer sell a few more netbooks — is going to affect Apple’s long-term prospects.

This mostly sounds like Apple PR — or “sources close” to Apple PR — conditioning investors that it’s their fault if shares drop that day because Apple didn’t show off a sexy new tablet.

