Here's everything Apple announced today

Apple held a monster event on Wednesday.

The company unveiled two brand new iPhones called the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, a giant 12.9-inch iPad called the iPad Pro, and a brand new Apple TV that integrates with Siri and comes with its own App Store.

It was a day of firsts for Apple — the company also unveiled its first ever stylus, which is pressure sensitive and made to work with the iPad Pro.

The key differences between the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are exactly what we were expecting. The new iPhones come with a pressure sensitive technology called 3D Touch, an improved 12-megapixel camera, and a better processor. There’s a new rose gold colour option too.

Check out our full recap of the event below.

