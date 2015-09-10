Apple is about to announce a ton of new products

Apple is about to hold one of its biggest events ever on Wednesday.
We’re expecting the company to announce two new models of the iPhone — the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. We’re also expecting a giant new iPad, a refreshed iPad mini, and an all new Apple TV, complete with an App Store and an all new remote control with Siri support for easy navigation.
Tech Insider is attending today’s event, and we’ll be regularly updating this story with new information.
Our stories so far:
Here’s how to watch a live stream of Apple’s event
This story is developing…
