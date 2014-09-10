LIVE: Apple's IPhone 6 Event

We’re live from Apple’s big product announcement at the Flint Center in Cupertino, Calif.

What’s on tap?

New iPhones with bigger screens. A new wearable computing device (the so-called iWatch). A new mobile payments system. And maybe more. There’s going to be a lot to unpack, so get ready.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Pacific. We’ll have also some updates from the venue before that. You can follow all the news in the live blog below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.