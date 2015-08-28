Apple may have just dropped a big clue about its next product

Apple The new Apple event invitation.

Apple just announced a media event on September 9 in San Francisco, where the next iPhone will likely be unveiled for the world to see.

The event invitation itself, as always, is delightfully cryptic.

“Hey Siri, give us a hint.” That’s the tag line.

What does it mean?

Hopefully, it means big changes to the Apple TV, which hasn’t seen a significant update since 2012. BuzzFeed News has reported that a new Apple TV set-top box is coming, and one of its biggest new features will allegedly be voice control with Siri.

Not only will you be able to tell the Apple TV basic commands like “play” and “pause,” but you will reportedly be able to ask it things like “show me James Bond movies.”

Siri is also getting upgraded significantly in iOS 9, the new software that will ship on the iPhone 6s, but we already saw what those improvements look like earlier this summer. Apple teasing Siri in iOS 9 now wouldn’t be as fun as hinting at something we haven’t seen yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.