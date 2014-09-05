Apple Is Hyping This September 9 Event More Than Anything In Years

Scott Olson / Getty Tim Cook and Eddie Cue say it’s been worth the wait.

Apple is promising something huge at next week’s “special event.”

Typically, the company doesn’t spend much time teasing product announcements beyond cryptic invitations to the press. (There was that time it teased the Beatles coming to iTunes, but that was also an anomaly.)

But on Thursday, Apple posted a countdown clock for its next product announcement, which will be on Sept. 9.

Yes, Apple has streamed its last few events, but this is the only one in recent memory that it has teased one in full force. Apple CEO Tim Cook even chimed in Thursday afternoon:

Then there’s the giant temporary building its constructing next to the Flint Center in Cupertino, Calif., where the event will be held. It’s also the same location where Steve Jobs unveiled the original Mac. The structure is big enough to fit a gymnasium.

Why all the fuss?

Sept. 9 will be when Apple kicks off what VP Eddy Cue previously called “the best product pipeline that I’ve seen in my 25 years at Apple.” It’s going to be the initial batch in the mother lode of new Apple gadgets.

Apple hasn’t released a single new product this year, save for some minor updates to a few MacBook models. Instead, it’s waiting until next week to start packing it all into the fall.

And there’s going to be a lot on Sept. 9: Two new iPhones with bigger screens (one with a 4.7-inch screen and another with a 5.5-inch screen), a wearable computing device, and the introduction of a mobile payments system.

Since we’ve had plenty of leaks at this point, the new iPhone will probably look something like this:

There has also been a lot of buzz over whether Apple uses an unbreakable sapphire display on the new phones, but that doesn’t seem likely these days. A well-respected Apple analyst shot that notion down on Thursday.

What most people are interested in seeing is the iWatch, Apple’s foray into wearable computing. The word is the smartwatch will likely have a 2.5 inch screen and run iOS. It’s also being reported that it will have a health/fitness functionality, with all kinds of data that could be tracked such as heart rate, sweat, and hydration, among other things.

No matter what comes out on Sep. 9, this event doesn’t sound like it will be a typical product launch for Apple.

It’s going to be huge.

