What It Was Like Attending Apple's Biggest Event Of The Year

Business Insider/Sam ColtJournalists lined up to enter the Flint Center.
On Tuesday Apple unveiled the iPhone 6 and the Apple Watch.
They also announced a new payment platform, Apple Pay.
It was quite a day for the sleepy suburb of Cupertino, Calif.
Despite the appearance of order, the whole day was basically organised chaos behind the scenes. It was exciting.
Check out what it was like.
Before I knew it, we were on the highway. I wasn't awake yet. But it's a good thing we left early. We beat all the traffic outside the city.
Steve and I sat with New York Times reporter Mike Isaac and I contemplated Apple's next move. (A glitch in the iPhone's panorama feature screwed up Mike's face. Sorry Mike.)
After the event, the press was herded into the big white cube. It turns out it was actually a demo area for Apple's new products: The iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and Apple Watch.
There were a lot of celebrities there. I saw Gwen Stefani and Dr. Oz. In the foreground of this photo, you can see rapper will.i.am. (That's Apple's retail boss Angela Ahrendts in the center.)
A lot of other Apple executives were in the demo area. That's legendary music producer Jimmy Iovine from Beats. He joined Apple when Apple bought Beats for $US3 billion.
