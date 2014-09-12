What It Was Like Attending Apple's Biggest Event Of The Year

Sam Colt
Apple19Business Insider/Sam ColtJournalists lined up to enter the Flint Center.

On Tuesday Apple unveiled the iPhone 6 and the Apple Watch.

They also announced a new payment platform, Apple Pay.

It was quite a day for the sleepy suburb of Cupertino, Calif.

Despite the appearance of order, the whole day was basically organised chaos behind the scenes. It was exciting.

Check out what it was like.

I woke up before dawn to meet my colleague Steve Kovach and drive to Cupertino from San Francisco.

He got me coffee!

Before I knew it, we were on the highway. I wasn't awake yet. But it's a good thing we left early. We beat all the traffic outside the city.

We arrived at the Flint Center in Cupertino with wide eyes and empty coffee cups.

We were soon told to get in line with the other media there.

This French journalist interviewed The Next Web's Roberto Baldwin.

Slowly we inched closer to the front of the line.

Here's where we received our press passes. It looked like the entrance to a spa.

The huge white cube loomed large. What could be in there?

TV reporters came out in droves to cover the event.

After we got inside the secure area we were left to mingle with other journalists.

Apple had a variety of healthy breakfast food for reporters.

This guy was dolling out breakfast burritos like candy.

I took my steak and egg burrito to a table.

Steve and I sat with New York Times reporter Mike Isaac and I contemplated Apple's next move. (A glitch in the iPhone's panorama feature screwed up Mike's face. Sorry Mike.)

Security patrolled behind the Apple cube. What could it be for?

These Apple employees waited in line to enter the Flint Center.

This reporter came armed with a selfie stick.

Reporters gathered outside the Flint Center, waiting to be let in.

We felt sort of herded.

They opened the doors! Let the rush begin.

This. Is. Chaos.

The excitement is palpable.

Here's the bottleneck...

And we're here! Now I just have to find a seat...

After the event, the press was herded into the big white cube. It turns out it was actually a demo area for Apple's new products: The iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and Apple Watch.

There were a lot of celebrities there. I saw Gwen Stefani and Dr. Oz. In the foreground of this photo, you can see rapper will.i.am. (That's Apple's retail boss Angela Ahrendts in the center.)

A lot of other Apple executives were in the demo area. That's legendary music producer Jimmy Iovine from Beats. He joined Apple when Apple bought Beats for $US3 billion.

Everyone was crowded around Apple's new products. The Apple Watches were displayed like jewelry.

Now that you've gone behind the scenes, check out the Apple Watch up close.

