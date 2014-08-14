Apple's Diversity Numbers May Be Disappointing, But They're Better Than The Rest Of Silicon Valley

On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook published a message alongside the company’s diversity statistics saying that he’s “not happy” with its numbers.

Like many tech companies, Apple is prominantly white and male.

However, when compared alongside the likes of Facebook, Google, and Yahoo among others, you’ll notice that Apple is actually significantly more diverse when it comes to ethnicity, as The Washington Post points out.

At Apple, Hispanic workers make up 11% of the company’s US workforce, while Asian workers account for 15%. Black employees make up 7%, and bi-racial employees comprise 2%.

Those numbers may not look diverse, but Hispanics only make up 4% of employees at Facebook. The case is the same at Yahoo and LinkedIn. At Google, only 3% of US employees are Hispanic.

What’s more: Across Facebook, Yahoo, LinkedIn, and Google, black workers only make up 2% of the US employees. When it comes to both the Hispanic and black communities, Apple’s statistics more than double those of other tech companies.

These companies still have a lot of work to do in order to create a truly diverse industry, but the fact that companies are acknowledging their ethnical makeup is a step in the right direction.

