Apple Massively Escalates Its Patent War, Finally Goes After Google

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10.1

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Apple has claimed that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10.1 and Google’s Android 4.1 Jelly Bean operating system infringe on its patents.Apple has escalated its patent war with Samsung, telling a judge that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet infringes its patents and attempting to add the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean operating system to an existing lawsuit.



In a separate patent case in August, Apple won a $1.05 billion jury verdict against Samsung.

The company’s latest request may be in response to an October 1 counter-claim by Samsung which added the iPhone 5 to its list of patent-infringing products.

The patent wars between Apple and Samsung show no signs of abating as the two lock horns to battle over the $219 billion global smartphone market.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 is a tablet equipped with a stylus – unlike Apple’s iPads – while Jelly Bean is Google’s latest version of the Android operating system that runs on Samsung devices and tablets.

This is the first time that Google has been dragged into the patent dispute. The case is scheduled for trial in 2014.

In a separate case, Apple was told to pay $368.2m (£229.7) to VirnetX after a jury ruled that it had infringed its patents for virtual-private-network technology deployed in its FaceTime video-calling software.

VirnetX accused Apple of infringing four patents related to private networks, and targeted all of Apple’s products that use the FaceTime function – the iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad and Mac computers.

VirnetX patents cover the use of domain-name service to set up virtual private networks to allow customers and website owners to interact in a secure way or allow employees working from home to access electronic files.

The company had sought $708m in damages. Apple denied infringing the patents.

