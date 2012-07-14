Apple Reverses Its Stance On Green Products

Photo: flickr/darkroses

Apple released an official letter this afternoon taking back earlier news that its products were no longer on the government’s environmentally friendly (EPEAT) rating system.In case you missed it, earlier this week Apple removed its products from the government-backed registry, sparking some to speculate that its new MacBook Pro didn’t meet government standards.



The City of San Francisco recently told employees they couldn’t buy Macs because of Apple’s move.

Bob Mansfield, Apple’s vice president of Hardware, said today in an open letter:

We’ve recently heard from many loyal Apple customers who were disappointed to learn that we had removed our products from the EPEAT rating system. I recognise that this was a mistake. Starting today, all eligible Apple products are back on EPEAT.

