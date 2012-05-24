Apple's Engineers Are Complaining That Executives Interfere Too Much With Their Work Now That Steve Jobs Is Gone

Photo: Associated Press

Apple’s priorities have shifted slightly under new CEO Tim Cook, Adam Lashinsky reports for Fortune.Lashinsky spoke with current and former Apple engineers who say that executives are interfering too much with their work, which was never the case under Jobs:



From the Fortune article:

“It looks like it has become a more conservative execution engine rather than a pushing-the-envelope engineering engine,” says Max Paley, a former engineering vice president who worked at Apple for 14 years until late 2011. “I’ve been told that any meeting of significance is now always populated by project management and global-supply management. When I was there, engineering decided what we wanted, and it was the job of product management and supply management to go get it. It shows a shift in priority.”

Indeed, allowing anyone to interfere with the creative-genius engineers is anathema to the Steve Jobs ethos at Apple. Sniffs one engineer: “This leads to more sharing of resources, which leads inevitably to fighting, which leads to weaselly excuses.” They are normal corporate concerns, in other words, and very un-Apple-like.

Overall, Lashinsky says Cook has done a very good job leading the company. Read his whole story here →

