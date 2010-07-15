Apple Engineer Warned Jobs iPhone Antenna Could Fail

Photo: Associated Press

Top Apple (AAPL) engineer Ruben Caballero warned CEO Steve Jobs last year that the iPhone 4 could drop calls because of its antenna design, Bloomberg reports.One of the phone companies Apple works with also expressed concerns, according to the report. The carrier – not necessarily AT&T, notes Bloomberg – informed Apple before the launch of the latest iPhone.



The issue: When a user grips the phone hard in their left hand, signal is lost.

The problem, according to Bloomberg, is that the metal bezel surrounding the handset is not separated into sections “capable of handling particular ranges of the radio frequencies for different wireless networks.”

“If a user covered one of the seams between the sections, their finger would act as a conductive material, interfering with the signal,” Bloomberg reports.

Earlier this week, Consumer Reports said it could not recommend the iPhone 4 because of the antenna issue.

Apple is hosting a press conference this Friday. Everyone assumes it will be about the antenna issues. Some people think the company will announce a product recall. We doubt it.

