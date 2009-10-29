Apple Tablet Incoming? Engineer Ramps Up Travels to China

Apple is working on some sort of tablet computer, which has reportedly been eating up much of Steve Jobs’ time.So it makes sense that Apple engineers would be spending more time on planes lately, shuttling between the U.S. and Asia, where its manufacturing occurs.

Indeed, a source tells us a system integration engineer friend of his at Apple has been ramping up his travels back and forth between China lately, broadcasting word of his travels over the Internet.

There’s even a few weeks scheduled during the Christmas holiday season.

Signs pointing to the holy grail of Apple products — the tablet — coming soon?

