Apple Engineer On Leaks From China: It's Really 'Rude' To All Of Us Who Work So Hard

Apple’s engineers are upset that the company’s products keep leaking out early.Ars Technica’s Jacqui Cheng spoke with some of the rank and file employees. They are blaming Apple’s global supply chain for all the leaks:



“You’ve got thousands of people working on manufacturing something who have no vested interest in keeping it secret,” one employee said, adding that he believes leaks will continue to increase as Apple ramps up overseas manufacturing operations. “It will be increasingly hard to hide the industrial design we do because we manufacture things overseas. Since we don’t do it in the US, it’s may be hard to surprise people over anything in the future.”

Among those we spoke with, people who consider themselves to be “troops on the ground” (generally those at the engineering level or below) get quite worked up about product leaks. “One of the great things about Apple secrecy is presenting something to the world, and then someone goes and ruins the fun for everyone,” an employee told Ars. “It’s really f**king rude to everyone who’s worked so hard on it.”

From an Apple employee’s perspective, we bet it’s frustrating. After all, the company has strict internal policies against leaking. To operate in a climate of fear only to see the secrets get out anyway has to be maddening.

