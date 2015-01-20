Apple Ends Its Relationship With Developers In Crimea

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple has sent out emails to app developers in Crimea telling them that they can no longer develop iPhone apps, TechCrunch reports.

The move is based on new US sanctions against Crimea, the Russian-annexed area of Ukraine, which stop US companies from importing goods or services from the region.

The US sanctions mean that it’s illegal for Apple to sell apps created by Crimean developers, so the company is stopping them from releasing any new software.

Here’s the email sent by Apple to its developers in Crimea:

Привет от эпл девелопер крымчанам. pic.twitter.com/PFWzBKgRDD

— Yuri Tkachenko (@yuritkachenko) January 17, 2015

Apple has a long, complicated relationship with Russia. It recently hiked the prices of apps in the country by 100% following instability in the country’s currency, the ruble. In December, Apple increased the price of iPhones in Russia by 35%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.