Apple Kills TV Show Rentals From iTunes

Apple has completely removed any option to rent TV shows through the iTunes store, Peter Kafka of All Things D reports .



Those of us wanting to get caught up on episodes of our favourite shows will have to buy them individually or buy a “Season Pass,” granting access to a year’s worth of content as it becomes available.

It’s not an unexpected move. Consumers haven’t been especially interested in television rentals.

Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr even confirmed it to Kafka, saying, “iTunes customers have shown they overwhelmingly prefer buying TV shows.”

