Following Reports That A Woman Was Shocked To Death By Her iPhone, Apple Encourages Using Official Chargers

Last week, a Chinese woman was reportedly shocked to death when she answered a call on her iPhone 4 while it was charging.



Apple immediately said it would investigate what happened.

Now, Apple is recommending on its Chinese site that customers only use genuine Apple USC power adapters.

Apple also provided a comprehensive overview of which devices are compatible with which accessories.

Earlier reports of the accident said 23-year-old Ma Ailun was using an iPhone 5, but CCTV concluded that it was a stainless steel iPhone 4.

It also turned out that Ailun may have been using a third-party charger, instead of one made by Apple. But another theory is that the charger she was using was meant for use outside of China.

The investigation is still underway.

