Photo: stevegarfield
What do Apple employees tweet about?Apple’s sky-high stock, the “idiots” at the EFF, software they hate, software they love, WWDC, Apple stock, and their new favourite “Fake” Steve Jobs.
What this means to us: The 'EFF' is the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which has condemned Apple and the San Mateo Sheriffs for the way they've handled the investigation into how Gizmodo got a hold of an iPhone prototype. Blake here thinks that's idiotic.
What this means to us: According to Jason L. Baptiste, 'If you spent the money on an original iPod in 2001 on Apple stock ($499), you would have $14,513.78 today.'
What this means to us: Apple's worldwide developers' conference is coming up in June and employees are ready to par-tay! (And do business while they're at it.)
What this means to us: Apple developers are obsessed with software design. (Even when its not theirs.)
What this means to us: Follow an Apple employee on Twitter, and you'll get handy software tricks.
What this means to us: The brains behind Tumblr, Marco Arment, has made some fans at Apple with his excellent Instapaper app.
What this means to us: Apple employees enjoy various Fake Steve Jobses as much as the rest of us.
