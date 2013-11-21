LEAKED EMAIL: Apple's Lawyers Ask All Employees To Review The Company's Code Of Conduct

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple’s legal counsel sent an email to all Apple employees this week asking them to review the company’s code of conduct.

The email was accompanied by a video of CEO Tim Cook, where he invokes Martin Luther King, Jr. by saying “The time is always right to do what is right.”

9to5Mac obtained a copy of the email.

So what’s going on here?

This could be just standard big company stuff. Apple could also be worried about press leaks, something Cook has called the “enemy” in the past. Leaks are against the Apple code of conduct.

Here it is:

Apple Team, I am writing to ask you to do something very important — set aside a little time to review Apple’s Business Conduct Policy. It explains in very clear terms how you are expected to conduct yourself with our customers, business partners, government agencies, and fellow employees. We expect every Apple employee to understand and comply with these rules. The Policy is based on Apple’s core values of honesty, respect, confidentiality, and the critical obligation of every Apple employee to adhere to legal principles, like antitrust and anti-corruption laws. Living by it is how we earn the trust of our customers and partners and how we keep Apple a great place to work. The Business Conduct group has developed a new version of the Policy in iBooks format. The book is convenient and engaging with galleries, video, audio and multi-touch widgets all designed to help you learn about Apple’s principles of business conduct. You can download the new book via Switchboard, or access a web-version here. If you have questions, or information about conduct you think may violate the Policy, don’t be afraid to speak up. Talk to your manager, your HR representative, or contact the Business Conduct Helpline — which can be done anonymously. Thank you in advance for treating this seriously and taking responsibility for demonstrating high integrity in every aspect of Apple’s business. Bruce Sewell SVP and General Counsel

