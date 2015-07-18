Apple employees reveal 15 awful things about working at Apple

Apple is one of the most reputable tech companies in the world.

The company responsible for creating the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac computer has scored the top spot in Forbes’ Worlds Most Admired Companies for the eighth year in the row.

In February, Apple became the first U.S. company to hit a $US700 billion stock market value — and it’s estimated to surpass a $US1 trillion valuation this year, according to Market Watch.

Working for this successful company means that interns earn an average of $US35.42 an hour, which is 54 per cent higher than the average intern with a master’s degree.

So how could a gig here possibly go wrong when it appears to be paradise?

It turns out that there are plenty of complaints from current and former Apple engineers, developers, and project managers who wrote about their experiences working at Apple over on Glassdoor.

To be clear, we’re not saying these complaints represent what the average employee thinks. These are just the opinions of a small number of people. Every large company has its own perks and downsides — even Apple.

It's easy to burn out fast. This senior software engineer called Apple a 'passionate place to work', but this intensity can cause people to run out of steam. Another added, 'be mindful that a lot of employees are at or near burn-out. Don't build a meat grinder. Relax on departmental budgets for outings/events. Free food would be a great perk.' It can look straight out of a dystopian movie. One employee thought that Apple was lacking in amenities -- with no ping pong, foosball or recreation options in the buildings except for one. 'Silent, dull environment, with everyone just simply doing their work and like robots -- much like a big professional corporate, no startup culture...gym is not free like other companies. Cafeteria is not as great as companies liked LinkedIn, Intuit, Netflix -- and not even close to Google, Facebook. 'Hard to achieve work life balance.' This is one of the most glaring, common complaints in such a fast-paced environment on Glassdoor. 'Work-life balance is non-existent,' said a software engineer. 'Vacation is not very good.' A manager added, 'many emails arrive after 10 pm, people still finishing their work -- hard to find a good balance. You want to support the team, so all in. You really need to stand out and work hard to even be considered for a promotion.' Another said there is also a lot of overtime. 'The secrecy was like a gun to your head.' Apple is notorious for its cult-like secrecy when it comes to new products. Leander Kahney, author of Jony Ive 'The Genius Behind Apple's Greatest Products' called it 'the iron curtain'. 'Out of everything I've done in my life, I've never seen a more secret environment than working here,' said a former Apple engineer in the text. 'We were constantly under threat of losing our jobs for revealing any shred of anything. And even with Apple, your neighbours often didn't know what you were working on...the secrecy was like a gun to your head. Make one false move and we'll pull this trigger.' 'Due to secrecy...often several teams work on similar solutions wasting engineering hours. Similar mistakes from similar teams can sometimes be seen year to year.' 'Nonfunctional HR.' Some managers allegedly fabricated stories and lies to make them look good in front of others, according to a former principal engineer. Reporting to HR did little to apparently address these issues. 'Nonfunctional HR. HR plays very weak role. Reporting management issues to HR does not help...' a former principal engineer wrote. 'All I got was nothing, no communication, no job assignment.' This employee, who had no job assignment nor any introduction to the group or keys to the group area, thought that Apple wasted their time. 'No matter how much I studied the product line and showed how I could use my skill set to really help them where I knew help was needed, all I got was nothing, no communication, no job assignment. So I watched a critical product get delayed, and delayed, and delayed. I was like, 'this is Apple?' I looked back at my resumé to make sure it didn't say somewhere, 'I am skilled at being ignored and tapping my fingers on my desk.''

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.