Apple employees will start returning to the company's offices soon even as other tech giants are letting staff continue working from home

Stephen Lam/Reuters Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple employees will soon return to work, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Apple is reportedly bringing employees back to its global offices in stages, with the first phase said to be starting in May through early June.

That approach differs from plans enacted by Facebook and Google, which have told workers they can choose to work remotely through the rest of the year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple employees will soon resume work at the company’s major offices, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple is said to be bringing employees back in stages over the next few months. The move signals that Apple is taking a different approach than other major tech firms like Facebook and Google.

Facebook will begin reopening its offices in early July but will permit employees to work remotely for the rest of the year. Google has told employees that they will likely be working from home for rest of the year, but that those who need to return to the office can do so in June or July.

For Apple, the first phase of returning to work will entail bringing back employees who can’t work from home or are experiencing issues doing so, according to Bloomberg. That stage has reportedly already begun and will continue through the end of May and early June. More employees are said to be returning in July during Apple’s second phase.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Apple, like many companies, has shifted to work-from-home arrangements during the pandemic. But the company’s secretive culture around new products has reportedly made it difficult for some employees to continue working remotely. The division within Apple tasked with working on new hardware projects, like augmented reality glasses, has reportedly slowed, reports Bloomberg.

Apple workers also struggled to access internal systems and to understand which tasks they’re allowed to perform remotely, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Apple has launched several products in recent weeks while many states in the US were under lockdown and stay-at-home orders, including the iPhone SE, a new MacBook Pro, and a refreshed iPad Pro. It will also hold its Worldwide Developers Conference virtually for the first time in June.



Are you an Apple employee planning to return to work? If so, we want to hear from you.





Contact this reporter at [email protected] or through encrypted mail at [email protected], or send a direct message on Twitter to @LisaEadicicco.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.