Everybody At Apple Really Loves Bob Mansfield, The Exec Who Is No Longer Listed On Apple's Website

Bob Mansfield, the highly paid Apple exec who mysteriously vanished from the company’s website, is one of the most beloved employees at the company.



Apple blogger John Gruber says, “everyone loves Bob” at Apple, and that, ” Mansfield has been so successful and remains so popular, he can write his own ticket.”

He’s decided to step away from executive duties to focus on new products. We think that means he’s working on the iWatch, which should be Apple’s next major product, and its first in the post-Steve Jobs era.

Venture Capitalist, and blogger, Om Malik hears similar things about Mansfield.

On Bloomberg, he said, “People love him. People who work for him love him. He’s a smart, far thinking, intelligent man who understands things at a deeper level. He understands semiconductors and how they interface with our society. He understands the Apple philosophy. More importantly, he understands the Apple way of doing things. There is a lot of love for this person inside of Apple.”

