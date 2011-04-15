Apple Employees Tell Bullied Teens "It Gets Better"

The “It Gets Better” Project is about preventing suicide among gay teens who are bullied in school by telling them that, well, it gets better. President Obama participated as well as many tech companies like Facebook and Google.



Now it’s Apple employees’ turn. Apple is a LGBT-friendly company, extending the same benefits to gay couples as to married heterosexual couples. And Apple COO Tim Cook was number one on Out Magazine’s Power 50 list this year.

Like most of these, the video is very touching:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via TheNextWeb)

