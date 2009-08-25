Apple Employees "Jarred" By Steve Jobs's Fiery Return

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/a9b9b914a57b284a911d4600/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Steve Jobs, good for Huffpo tout" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Following a long convalescence, Steve Jobs is back full-time at Apple (AAPL). That means his famous temper is too.



Problem is, Apple employees got used to Steve being gone.

Now, some Apple employees working on a soon-to-be-launched touchscreen tablet are having a hard time readjusting back to the more perilous working environment, a source tells the Wall Street Journal.

WSJ: Those working on the project are under intense scrutiny from Mr. Jobs, particularly with regard to the product’s advertising and marketing strategy, said one of these people. The people familiar with the matter declined to give details on the tablet or disclose when the device would come out.

Mr. Jobs’s focus on the tablet has been jarring for some Apple employees, who had grown accustomed to a level of freedom over strategy and products while the CEO was on leave, said a person familiar with the matter. “People have had to readjust” to Mr. Jobs being back, this person said.

Of course, Steve’s tyrannical behaviour is old news. But it’s always fun to revisit. For example, there’s the time Valleywag named him one of “The 10 most terrible tyrants of tech.”

An Apple employee told Valleywag what it’s like to work with Steve roaming the halls:

No one greets him or says hi to him. Low ranking employees are afraid of him. I remember him walking around the campus one time and groups of people in his way would just split and let him walk through.

My boss, she’s been with Apple since 1979. But she’s only talked to Steve Jobs twice. She did a presentation for him when he was 24. He showed up half an hour late and without shoes. She needed money to start up a team. Steve Jobs listened to her presentation for an hour, said no and just got up and walked away.

