Apple Employees Are Thrilled The Exec Who Invented The iPhone's Software Is Out

Yesterday, Apple CEO Tim Cook ousted Scott Forstall, the man who designed the software for Apple’s most valuable products, the iPad and the iPhone.



Reportedly, rank and file Apple employees are thrilled with the news.

From the Times:

One person in touch with Apple executives said the mood of people at the company was largely positive about Mr. Forstall’s departure.

“This was better than the Giants winning the World Series,” he said. “People are really excited.”

From GigaOm:

Forstall’s firing was met with a sense of quiet jubilation, especially among people who worked in the engineering groups. Or as one of my sources quipped: there are a lot of people going for celebratory drinks, even if there is a little bit of doubt about their roles in the future.

Apparently Forstall was difficult to work with – a little tyrannical.

But it’s still strange how quickly everyone is throwing Forstall under the bus. iOS is a pretty big hit, and very important to Apple’s revenues:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.