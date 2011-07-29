Is This A Photo Of An Apple Employee With An iPhone 5?

An Apple employee has allegedly been spotted using a new iPhone by a 9 to 5 Mac reader.



The reader sent in the blurry photo below of the person using the phone on a train in San Francisco.

The tipster tells Seth Weintraub of 9 to 5 Mac he got a good look at phone and the picture doesn’t do it justice. Here’s the complete description from Weintraub:

“Almost EVO-like” in screen size, this iPhone also appears thinner than the current iPhone 4 but also wider. The edges are rounded metal like the edges of a Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 but could still function as an antenna. The back is a curved/tapered glass or plastic. He couldn’t tell but if he had to guess he’d say glass. He said it looked too amazing to be built by anyone besides Apple (fanboy!).

Our tipster wasn’t able to see the front/home button and the man holding the device was covering the Apple logo for all but a brief moment when the above picture was snapped. It seemed apparent that he was trying to hide what he had more than the average smartphone user.

We’re not sure we’re buying it. Apple obviously sends out test devices into the wild. But why would it have the Apple logo visible? Wouldn’t it want to keep it discrete? And this photo doesn’t look like much.

Photo: 9 to 5 Mac

