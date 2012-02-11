Apple Employee: The New iPad's Screen Is 'Truly Amazing'

Apple’s next iPad will have a “truly amazing” screen, according to an anonymous Apple employee who spoke with The New York Times.



The new iPad’s screen will have a high resolution display, likely matching the “retina display” on the iPhone, which makes it impossible to detect pixels.

Other than that, the employee said the next iPad would be similar to the iPad 2. It will have the same shape, but will be slightly thicker. It will have a better battery and a faster internal chip.

It’s going to be revealed in the first week of March.

