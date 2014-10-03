Apple Employees Are About To Get Some Awesome New Perks

If working at Apple didn’t already sound like a dream job, the company is about to roll out a new set of benefits that make its workplace sound even more appealing.

Denise Young Smith, Apple’s head of human resources, sent out a memo to employees on Thursday outlining the new additions, Fortune reported. Here’s a brief overview of which perks have been updated:

Longer parental leave

Education reimbursements for all classes taken by employees

Subsidized student loan refinancing

A broader donation-matching program

Full acceleration of stock in the event of an employee’s death

Young Smith told Fortune that these might not be the first benefits that come to people’s minds. But since there’s a variety of employees in different age ranges working at Apple, it’s important to make sure the company’s benefits program is broad.

She’s also making an effort to roll out benefits to hourly employees, too — not just salaried members of the Apple workforce.

As part of the new benefits, expectant mothers can now take up to four weeks before a delivery and 14 weeks after. Non-birth parents now get six weeks of leave.

The new donation-matching program gives Apple employees the opportunity to receive $US25 per hour of nonprofit work.

This is all in addition to the other benefits that already exist at Apple, including the “wellness center” located at the company’s Cupertino headquarters. There are also a ton of other reasons employees have said they love working at Apple other than the technical benefits, such as the company’s excellent work environment, the provided transportation, and even the food on campus.

