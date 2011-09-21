Apple Is A $321 Per Year Addiction For Middle Class Americans

The average middle class person in North America spends $321 per year on Apple products, according to an estimate from Credit Suisse analyst Kulbindar Garcha.



Garcha thinks it only gets higher in the years to come. By 2015, he thinks the number is $481.

This little nugget comes from big report on Apple’s opportunity in emerging markets. Garcha sees Apple adding $68 billion in sales in the next four years as it expands into China, India, Brazil, Mexico and Russia.

Here is how he gets to his estimate of North American spending:

Photo: Credit Suisse

