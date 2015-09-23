Apple says iPhone 6S orders in New York might be delayed because of the pope

Even if your preordered iPhone 6S is scheduled to arrive on launch day this Friday, you might still have to wait a little longer to get your new iPhone if you live in New York.

Apple recently sent an email to New Yorkers who have preordered the iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus to warn them that there might be a delay in delivery.

The email, which Gawker’s Sam Biddle tweeted on Tuesday, notes that deliveries may be pushed back due to “traffic restrictions expected for that day in New York City.”

Pope Francis will be visiting New York on Sept. 24-25, so increased security measures will be in place all over the city.

Earlier this week, the UPS issued a notice on its website saying that delivery services to certain zip codes in New York will be disrupted between Sept. 22-27.

If your new iPhone is unable to be delivered on Friday, Apple says there will be deliveries on Saturday as well.

Here’s Biddle’s tweet with the full email Apple sent out to those who preordered the new iPhone:

Preorders on Apple’s website sold out earlier this week, although the company says you’ll be able to walk into Apple retail locations and carrier stores on Sept. 25 to purchase the new phone. Apple also said in a statement to CNBC that it’s on track to beat its first weekend sales record of 10 million units sold, which it achieved when the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were released last year.

NOW WATCH: How to supercharge your iPhone in 5 minutes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.