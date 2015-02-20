This is the team reportedly developing Apple's electric car

REUTERS/Toru Hanai Someone put a portrait of Steve Jobs on a BMW.

9to5Mac dropped a new report Thursday outlining the team primarily responsible for developing Apple’s electric vehicle.

The list of people was compiled by 9to5Mac’s Jordan Kahn and Mark Gurman, thanks to help from sources within the company. It shows the most comprehensive list of people we’ve seen, thus far, that have been assigned to work on Apple’s vehicle ambitions.

Here are some notable people on the list:

Steve Zadesky – former Ford executive and product design vice president

Johann Jungwirth – former president & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Research & Development

Robert Gough – software engineering manager at Autoliv, a company that designs safety systems like seatbelts and airbags

David Nelson – former Tesla Motors engineer

John Ireland – former senior power train test engineer at Tesla, former research engineer at National Renewable Energy Laboratory

David Perner – former Ford engineer

Lauren Ciminera – former lead recruiter at Tesla

Check out the full list of people reportedly working on the car, which includes new hires and current Apple employees, over at 9to5Mac.

