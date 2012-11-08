A Key Apple Executive's Ferrari Board Seat Suggests Tim Cook Is Loosening The Reins

Photo: Apple

Ferrari just announced that Apple’s Eddy Cue has joined its board of directors. Cue is a longtime Apple executive. He’s in charge of Apple’s iTunes Store, which now sells everything from music to books and mobile apps, and has since taken over responsibility for Siri and iOS Maps.



But if Steve Jobs were still alive, he probably wouldn’t have let Cue join Ferrari’s board.

As Adam Lashinsky notes in his book, “Inside Apple: How America’s Most Admired—and Secretive—Company Really Works,” Jobs was adamant about not allowing Apple executives to sit on outside boards because he wanted them to remain solely focused on their work at Apple.

Jobs did make one exception: He let Tim Cook join Nike’s board of directors in 2005. Nike and Apple have collaborated on fitness apps in iPods and iPhones.

Now that Cook is in charge, he seems to be paying it forward by giving more freedom to his executives.

And it could benefit Apple, too. Cars have long featured iPod and iPhone integration, but Cue could explore building Apple technologies more deeply into vehicles.

