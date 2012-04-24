This Is The Only Number That Matters For Apple's Earnings Tonight

Photo: AP

Apple reports earnings tonight.We’ll have the numbers as soon as is humanly possible when they hit, so tune in!



There is only one number in the earnings report that truly matters: iPhone sales.

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster says buy-side expectations (a.k.a. whisper numbers) are at 31-32 million units for the iPhone.

In other words, if Apple fails to beat 32 million, watch out — the stock is likely to tank.

The stock is already tanking this morning thanks to scary iPhone data from AT&T.

Other key numbers to look out for:

iPad sales: 12-13 million units

Mac sales: 4 million units

Revenue: $36.6 billion

EPS: $10

