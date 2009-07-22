Apple Earnings Preview: An Easy Hurdle

Apple (AAPL) will announce June quarter earnings this afternoon. Join us for LIVE coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET, including live coverage of Apple’s earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

Apple should have no problem beating the Street: Consensus is for 10% year-over-year revenue growth and a slight dip in profits.

The questions that will drive Apple’s stock — already up 35% since the beginning of April: Whether Apple will meet higher whisper numbers — driven by strong Mac sales and margins — and how impressive its September quarter guidance will sound. Apple always guides conservatively, so anything near or above the Street’s consensus — 15% revenue growth — will be impressive.

The good news: New data from research firm NPD Group, analysed yesterday by Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster, suggest Mac sales could be particularly strong since Apple’s June price cuts. That could drive both Apple’s June results and September guidance. (SEE ALSO: CHART OF THE DAY: Play Apple’s Guidance Game!)

Key Stats:

Revenue: $8.20 billion consensus, $8.4-8.5 billion whispers

EPS: $1.17 billion consensus, $1.35 whispers

iPhone units: 4.0 million consensus, 5 million whispers

Mac units: 2.4 million consensus, 2.6 million whispers

iPod units: 9.5 million consensus

Sept. Rev. guidance: $9.05 billion consensus

Sept. EPS guidance: $1.30 consensus

