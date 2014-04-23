IT'S APPLE EARNINGS DAY: Here's What Analysts Are Expecting

Apple reports earnings Wednesday afternoon after the market closes.

We’ll have full coverage of the results as soon as they’re out.

Here, via Bloomberg, are what analysts are looking for:

Revenue: $US43.6 billion

$US43.6 billion EPS: $US10.16

$US10.16 iPhones: 37.7 million units

37.7 million units iPhone average selling price (ASP): $US610

$US610 iPads: 19.7 million units

19.7 million units iPad ASP: $US430

$US430 Macs: 4.03 million units

4.03 million units iPods: 2.99 million units

2.99 million units Gross Margin: 37.7%

37.7% Q3 revenue guidance: $US38.1 billion

People (including ourselves) are getting impatient with Apple and Tim Cook. Apple’s revenue growth has cratered and is now expected to be flat compared to a year-ago’s sales.

Here are some big topics we expect to be addressed on the earnings call:

What happened to releasing new products? Apple hasn’t released any new products this year. This is a bit of a surprise because a year ago Cook said new products would be delivered at the end of 2013 and all across 2014. Now, it looks like Apple is simply planning to release new products in the back half of the year.

Apple hasn’t released any new products this year. This is a bit of a surprise because a year ago Cook said new products would be delivered at the end of 2013 and all across 2014. Now, it looks like Apple is simply planning to release new products in the back half of the year. How is China Mobile doing? The biggest move from Apple this year is the release of the iPhone on China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile carrier. However, analysts have suggested that sales at China Mobile have been slow because China Mobile is still rolling out its 4G network, and because people are waiting for a bigger phone at the end of the year.

The biggest move from Apple this year is the release of the iPhone on China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile carrier. However, analysts have suggested that sales at China Mobile have been slow because China Mobile is still rolling out its 4G network, and because people are waiting for a bigger phone at the end of the year. What’s up with the iPad? It is expected to be flat on a year-over-year basis. Why has growth disappeared from the iPad so quickly and what can Apple do to change that?

It is expected to be flat on a year-over-year basis. Why has growth disappeared from the iPad so quickly and what can Apple do to change that? When is Angela Ahrendts starting at Apple? She was hired to be Apple’s retail chief last October, but has yet to start. When will she take over, and what can she do with Apple’s retail operations?

One other thing to watch for: An update on Apple’s dividend and buyback program. People are expecting it to be moderately increased.

It should be fun as always. We’ll have everything as soon as it happens, so tune in at 4 PM!

