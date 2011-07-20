APPLE EARNINGS PREVIEW: Get Ready For Another Big Quarter Despite All The Uncertainty

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple is set to deliver June quarter earnings tonight after the close. Join us for live coverage starting at 4 P.M. eastern by clicking here.This June quarter was significantly different for Apple compared to other June quarters in the last few years because Apple didn’t reveal or release a new iPhone this quarter.



The uncertainty of the iPhone, coupled with continued uncertainty about Steve Jobs’ health and position at the company seemed to drag on the stock.

But, the picture has cleared up and all signs point towards a new iPhone coming in September as well as a new iPad sporting a super sharp “retina display”. The stock has picked up again and now it’s hitting an all time high as investors prepare for a monster second half of the year for Apple.

Here are the key stats to watch tonight. Read on after the stats for a more in-depth look at the numbers and issues to watch for tonight:

June qtr. revenue: $24.72 billion Street consensus, $26.69 billion “amateur” consensus, $26.72 billion “real” expectations (based on prior performance vs. guidance)

June qtr. EPS: $5.71 Street consensus, $6.72 “amateur” consensus, $7.09 “real” expectations (probably too high)

June qtr. iPhone shipments: 16.5 million Street consensus (via Piper Jaffray), 17.85 million “amateur” consensus

June qtr. iPad shipments: 7.8 million Street consensus (via Piper Jaffray), 8.4 million “amateur” consensus

June qtr. Mac shipments: 4.2 million Street consensus (via Piper Jaffray), 4.3 million “amateur” consensus

June qtr. iPod shipments: 8.4 million Street consensus (via Piper Jaffray), 8.4 million “amateur” consensus

September qtr. revenue guidance: $27.69 billion Street consensus, $28.36 billion Piper Jaffray expectations

September qtr. EPS guidance: $6.36 Street consensus, $6.42 Piper Jaffray expectations

