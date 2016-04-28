This one key word was missing from Apple's earnings press release for the first time in years

Apple announced its first quarterly decline in revenue since 2003 on Tuesday. For 13 years, Apple posted an amazing streak of record revenue every quarter.

But on Tuesday, when its press release went out, it had to change its tune:

A word is missing from Apple’s press release title today. pic.twitter.com/fv2Niabgd0

— Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) April 26, 2016

NOW WATCH: Professional video game players have a surprising way of spending their money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.