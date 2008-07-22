Apple Earnings: Last-Minute Retail Data Suggest Mac Upside (AAPL)

Good news for Apple investors: Last-minute data from retail research firm NPD Group suggest possible upside for Apple’s main growth driver — Mac computers. Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster analysed NPD’s Mac and iPod data and estimates:



2.35 to 2.4 million Macs sold, above the Street’s 2.2 million consensus, but slightly below AmTech’s prediction of 2.5 million Macs. Caveat: NPD doesn’t include education spending, which could have been weak last quarter.

10 to 10.5 million iPods, around the Street’s 10.3 million consensus

We’ll cover Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 results LIVE after the market closes, including live analysis of Apple’s earnings release and conference call. Check our homepage after 4 p.m. ET for a link to live coverage.

Earlier: Apple Q3 Earnings Scorecard: All Eyes On Mac Sales, Margins, Guidance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.