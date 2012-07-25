Apple Earnings: A Basic Beat Or A Blowout?

Wall Street expectations for Apple earnings are seldom high enough, but for the company’s third-quarter results, which it posts after market close today, they seem particularly tame.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters anticipate Apple’s third-quarter earnings will be $10.36 a share on revenue of $37.2 billion. That’s more than the $8.68 a share on revenue of $34 billion Apple forecast when it reported second-quarter earnings in April, but it’s still a bit low.

