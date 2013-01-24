Apple Earnings!

Jay Yarow

Hi there! We’re hours away from Apple’s earnings, but when they hit this page will take you to the results as soon as possible.

In the meanwhile, here’s a quick look at what everyone is expecting, via Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster:

  • Revenue: $54.58 billion
  • EPS: $13.34
  • Gross Margin: 39.5%
  • iPhone: 50 million
  • iPad: 23 million
  • Mac: 5 million
  • iPod: 12 million
  • March quarter revenue: $46.9 billion
  • March quarter EPS: $12.10
  • March quarter gross margin: 41.5%

Again, we’ll have the numbers as soon as they hit right here, so tune in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple sai-us