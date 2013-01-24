Apple Earnings!

Hi there! We’re hours away from Apple’s earnings, but when they hit this page will take you to the results as soon as possible.



In the meanwhile, here’s a quick look at what everyone is expecting, via Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster:

Revenue: $54.58 billion

EPS: $13.34

Gross Margin: 39.5%

iPhone: 50 million

iPad: 23 million

Mac: 5 million

iPod: 12 million

March quarter revenue: $46.9 billion

March quarter EPS: $12.10

March quarter gross margin: 41.5%

Again, we’ll have the numbers as soon as they hit right here, so tune in.

