Apple Earnings!

Hi there! We’re hours away from Apple’s earnings, but when they hit this page will take you to the results as soon as possible.
In the meanwhile, here’s a quick look at what everyone is expecting, via Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster:
- Revenue: $54.58 billion
- EPS: $13.34
- Gross Margin: 39.5%
- iPhone: 50 million
- iPad: 23 million
- Mac: 5 million
- iPod: 12 million
- March quarter revenue: $46.9 billion
- March quarter EPS: $12.10
- March quarter gross margin: 41.5%
Again, we’ll have the numbers as soon as they hit right here, so tune in.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.