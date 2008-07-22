Apple Ducks Question About Steve Jobs' Health, Says It Is a "Private Matter"

From Silicon Alley Insider: On Apple’s quarterly conference call today, an analyst asked management about Steve Jobs’ health. Apple’s response:



“Steve’s health is a private matter.”

Steve Jobs’ health is obviously a private matter, but it’s also a matter of supreme importance to Apple shareholders. We know of no big company, in fact, in which the CEO’s health is a more critical consideration for shareholders than it is at Apple.

We appreciate the company’s desire to neutralize this issue by invoking a response that many (most?) Apple watchers will sympathize with, and we certainly hope Steve is in robust health. But from a shareholder perspective, the “private matter” response is simply unacceptable.

