Apple Drops Huge Hint At iPhone 5 September Launch During Earnings Call

Apple’s CFO Peter Oppenheimer dropped a hint that the iPhone 5 will indeed launch this September.



During today’s earnings call Oppenheimer said there’s a lot going on with Apple this fall and there will be a “future product transition and this will affect our September quarter.”

He wouldn’t go into any more detail beyond that.

If that quote doesn’t scream “Get ready for the iPhone 5 in September,” nothing does.

You can keep up with Apple’s earnings call at our live blog right here.

